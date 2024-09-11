Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor led Devara is enjoying massive pre-release buzz globally. The official trailer was unveiled on Tuesday evening and has clocked 3.4 million views in Hindi already. It has now achieved massive milestones with advance booking sales in the USA. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

Cinegoers in North America are pumped to witness Jr NTR return to the big screens with his action spectacle. Even before the trailer release, the trends were unbelievable, and advance booking collections were close to clocking the $1 million mark. And well, history has been created, and how!

Devara Premiere Pre-Sales in North America

As per Venky Box Office, Devara has made premiere advance sales of $1.03 million in North America. This includes a staggering $960K from 276 locations in the USA alone. Around 32K tickets have been sold from 1121 shows. JR NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is the first Indian film to witness such historical ticket sales and achieve the $1 million mark with 16 days to go for the big release!

Devara Advance Booking Day 1 (USA)

Talking about the advance booking sales for the opening day, the action film has already added $85,000 to the kitty from the United States alone. Ticket sales of 3,982 from 255 locations have been registered. Devara has sold tickets worth $3,522 in Hindi and $526 in Telugu. Total premiere advance sales, including the weekend, currently stand at $1.2 million.

JR NTR starrer is witnessing a historical trend in North America so far. The paid previews are scheduled for September 26, 2024, followed by the big release on September 27, 2024. With many more days to go, it is to be seen whether Devara will clock the highest pre-sales and rewrite history on the opening day!

More about Devara

Jr NTR will be seen in dual roles. Saif Ali Khan as Bhaira plays his rival while Janhvi Kapoor will be seen as his love interest. The action drama has been directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts. The supporting cast includes Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain.

