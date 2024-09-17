Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 finally hits the mark below 3 crore for the first time during its glorious run at the box office and after the 33rd day the total collection of the film stands somewhere around 585 crore! This is a huge number for a film made on a simple budget of 60 crore!

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 33

On the 33rd day, September 17, 5th Tuesday, the horror comedy helmed by Amar Kaushik has earned in the range of 2.5 – 2.7 crore as per the early trends. This is not a bad number at all, considering it has been a working day, and the film has been running in the theaters for more than a month.

Lowest Earning Day

Day 33, brought the lowest earning day for the horror comedy at the box office. Despite this lowest-earning day, the film managed to secure the biggest day 33 collection in Bollywood, surpassing Uri: The Surgical Strike’s 1.60 crore which was the best collecting day 33 in Bollywood till today!

213% Higher Than Jawan

Stree 2’s lowest earning day on Day 33 was still 213% higher than Jawan, which earned 80 lakh on its 33rd day at the box office. However, after beating Pathaan’s 543.22 crore and Animal’s 554 crore, Stree 2 is still 55 crore away from beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan at the box office. After beating Jawan, it would achieve the milestone of beating every single film of 2023.

Biggest Day 33 Collection

Earning in the range of 2.5 – 2.7 crore, the horror comedy has secured the biggest day 33 collection, pushing Uri: The Surgical Strike at number 2, claiming the top spot. The third Bollywood film to bring the biggest Day 33 collection is Baahubali: The Conclusion, with a 1.6 crore collection on Day 33.

