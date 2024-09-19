Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates 25 years in Bollywood. On the special occasion, not one but two of her films are in the theatres. The first is her latest release, The Buckingham Murders. Besides that, even Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has made it to the United Kingdom and is shining bright. It is among the top 10 Indian grossers in the UK. Below are all the details you need.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a 2001 family drama directed by Karan Johar. The ensemble cast included Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Rani Mukerji also made a special appearance. It was the most expensive film of that time, but the risk paid off well, as it minted a whopping $1.35 million at the worldwide box office.

K3G Re-Release in the UK

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer was released in the United Kingdom last weekend. It has grossed £2.51 million (INR 27.76 crores) so far. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is now the 7th highest-grossing Indian film in the United Kingdom. It has left behind biggies like Animal (£2.40 million), PK (£2.39 million), and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (£2.37 million), among others.

Next aim is Dangal

K3G only needs £0.05 million (55.30 lakhs) more in the kitty to leave behind the lifetime collections of Dangal (£2.56 million), which is around 28.31 crores in INR. Aamir Khan led sports biographical drama is currently the 6th highest-grossing film in the UK.

Post that, it will be a race against My Name Is Khan (£2.63 million), but that feat will unfortunately be out of reach.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films in the UK below:

Pathaan: £4.38 million Jawan: £3.10 million Dhoom 3: £2.71 million Bajrangi Bhaijaan: £2.67 million My Name Is Khan: £2.63 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 5: Returns Jump To Whopping 60%, Only 3 Crores Away From Achieving OG Lifetime Earnings!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News