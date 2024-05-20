Congratulations have been pouring in for Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar as the couple welcomed a baby boy 10 days ago on Akshay Tritiya. Aditya shared the news on his Instagram account a few hours ago, and since then, celebratory messages have been pouring in for the couple.

While Yami’s co-stars Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Neha Dhupia congratulated the couple, Aditya’s upcoming lead actor for his next Ranveer Singh sent ‘Dher Sara Pyaar’ for the little one.

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam got married in 2021 in the simplest of the Pahaadi rituals in Yami’s hometown in Himachal Pradesh. The actors met on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike and started dating.

Announcing the birth of his baby boy, Aditya Dhar on his Instagram page wrote, “We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible.”

The note further read, “As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Dhar (@adityadharfilms)

Aditya also revealed that Yami Gautam and him have named their boy Vedavid. A little research on the internet shows that Vedavid refers to anyone who is the master of Vedas. However, it is just a derived meaning, and the word does not seem to have any root.

On the work front, Yami Gautam has been winning accolades for her film Article 370, which was produced by her husband, Aditya Dhar. We wish the couple loads of happiness. Love and blessings to the newlyborn!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

