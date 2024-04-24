A few years ago, a star was born overnight with a film that performed beyond expectations. Uri: The Surgical Strike that gave Vicky Kaushal a much-deserved applause and recognition. Now, it seems his co-star Yami Gautam has got the ‘Uri’ of her career. Article 370 has worked for Yami, in the same way, Uri helped Vicky cement his position.

Yami has had a phenomenal winning streak on OTT with films like Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and A Thursday. The actress had a box office breakthrough with her newly released political drama that arrived on Netflix after having a golden run in the theaters. Yami won everyone’s hearts with her solid performance. Zooni Haksar added another layer of depth to her career.

Article370 is among the Top 10 Non-English Films on Netflix globally, with 2.1 million views in the week ending 21 April. The political action thriller, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and starring Yami Gautam, Priyamani, and Arun Govil, is trending in six countries on Netflix. The audiences have been giving rave reviews to the film’s arrival on OTT.

The Vicky Donor star is known for her dominating screen presence and versatility and has captured fans and audiences with her remarkable performances. While her political drama was widely acclaimed for her performance during the theatrical release, the love and the praises for Yami continue.

A netizen wrote, “Yami Gautam, it’s your choice of work and acting; there is always a sense of satisfaction that if it’s your movie, it will be, by default, outstanding. You have maintained the same with Article 370. That trust u have built is earned by your skill. The silent but powerful performer than any.” Another comment read, “Article 370 movie is an eye-opener. Based on true events of history, the complex situation in Kashmir & the groundwork that went into the abrogation of Article 370.”

A user praised the actress and wrote, “Stellar performance by Yami Gautam.” One more comment urged, “A Must Watch for every Indian. Streaming on Netflix.” Finding the film a phenomenal family watch, a user commented, “Yami Gautam’s superb film Article 370. Watched it with the entire family on Netflix. Acting+content = lethal combination. Good luck with the future assignments.”

A user hailed Yami Gautam’s script selection and wrote, “One of the few actors who knows how to select movies. She is just amazing. I was impressed when I saw that vein in her head. Just shows how dedicated she was in this movie.”

Another social media user shared his view after watching the film and wrote, “Saw Article 370 again on Netflix after watching it in the theatre & I just want to say that Yami Gautam deserves more opportunities after consistently proving herself. Immaculate script selection, on-point acting & she is versatile.” “We got our action hero,” wrote another comment.

Saw #Article370OnNetflix & its undoubtedly @yamigautam 's best performance till date ! I am impressed $BEYOND words👏@yamigautam mam I have been a big fan of yours since #VickyDonor & you continue to excel with every movie🥰 Now eagerly waiting for the next movie 🙂 #yamigautam pic.twitter.com/IWfBQO2HfR — Devb1986 | $XTER (@devanshu1986) April 24, 2024

Yami Gautam has truly become the nation’s star. Be it theatrical releases or digital releases, she has that unmatchable star power and the audience’s trust, which can drive the audiences in large chunks to watch the film. She has undeniably delivered a stellar performance in Article 370, carrying the entire film on her shoulder and standing out brilliantly in the action sequences and the dramatic portions.

On the work front, Yami Gautam will be next seen in Dhoom Dham.

