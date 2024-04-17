Yami Gautam’s Article 370 is one of the surprise hits of Bollywood in 2024. After the underwhelming performance of Fighter, this was the much-needed first hit of the Hindi film industry. With more push during the theatrical run, the film could have entered the 100-crore club at the Indian box office. Nonetheless, the final outcome, too, has been superb, earning much more than anyone expected. Keep reading to know more!
Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the political thriller was released on 23rd February 2024. Upon its arrival, the film opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Among audiences, it received favorable reactions. Of course, with the kind of subject it dealt with, the Yami Gautam starrer was alleged to be a propaganda film amid the election season, but still, such claims didn’t stop it from emerging as a commercial winner.
Article 370 took a start of 6.12 crores at the Indian box office. Riding high on positive word-of-mouth, the film earned 25.45 crores during the opening weekend. It ended the opening week by raking in 38.82 crores and in the lifetime run, the political thriller did a business of 81.02 crores.
Check out the daily breakdown of Article 370 at the Indian box office:
Day 1- 6.12 crores
Day 2- 9.08 crores
Day 3- 10.25 crore
First weekend- 25.45 crores
Day 4- 3.60 crores
Day 5- 3.55 crores
Day 6- 3.15 crores
Day 7- 3.07 crores
First week- 38.82 crores
Day 8- 3.12 crores
Day 9- 5.25 crores
Day 10- 7.25 crores
Day 11- 1.70 crores
Day 12- 1.95 crores
Day 13- 1.92 crores
Day 14- 1.90 crores
Second week- 23.09 crores
Day 15- 1.90 crores
Day 16- 2.93 crores
Day 17- 3.32 crores
Day 18- 0.84 crore
Day 19- 0.87 crore
Day 20- 0.90 crore
Day 21- 0.89 crore
Third week- 11.65 crores
Day 22- 0.62 crore
Day 23- 1.11 crores
Day 24- 1.48 crores
Day 25- 0.42 crore
Day 26- 0.40 crore
Day 27- 0.38 crore
Day 28- 0.36 crore
Fourth week- 4.77 crores
Remaining days- 2.69 crores
Lifetime- 81.02 crores
