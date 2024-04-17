Yami Gautam’s Article 370 is one of the surprise hits of Bollywood in 2024. After the underwhelming performance of Fighter, this was the much-needed first hit of the Hindi film industry. With more push during the theatrical run, the film could have entered the 100-crore club at the Indian box office. Nonetheless, the final outcome, too, has been superb, earning much more than anyone expected. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the political thriller was released on 23rd February 2024. Upon its arrival, the film opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Among audiences, it received favorable reactions. Of course, with the kind of subject it dealt with, the Yami Gautam starrer was alleged to be a propaganda film amid the election season, but still, such claims didn’t stop it from emerging as a commercial winner.

Article 370 took a start of 6.12 crores at the Indian box office. Riding high on positive word-of-mouth, the film earned 25.45 crores during the opening weekend. It ended the opening week by raking in 38.82 crores and in the lifetime run, the political thriller did a business of 81.02 crores.

Check out the daily breakdown of Article 370 at the Indian box office:

Day 1- 6.12 crores

Day 2- 9.08 crores

Day 3- 10.25 crore

First weekend- 25.45 crores

Day 4- 3.60 crores

Day 5- 3.55 crores

Day 6- 3.15 crores

Day 7- 3.07 crores

First week- 38.82 crores

Day 8- 3.12 crores

Day 9- 5.25 crores

Day 10- 7.25 crores

Day 11- 1.70 crores

Day 12- 1.95 crores

Day 13- 1.92 crores

Day 14- 1.90 crores

Second week- 23.09 crores

Day 15- 1.90 crores

Day 16- 2.93 crores

Day 17- 3.32 crores

Day 18- 0.84 crore

Day 19- 0.87 crore

Day 20- 0.90 crore

Day 21- 0.89 crore

Third week- 11.65 crores

Day 22- 0.62 crore

Day 23- 1.11 crores

Day 24- 1.48 crores

Day 25- 0.42 crore

Day 26- 0.40 crore

Day 27- 0.38 crore

Day 28- 0.36 crore

Fourth week- 4.77 crores

Remaining days- 2.69 crores

Lifetime- 81.02 crores

