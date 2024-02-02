Prabhas is back in the form with his highly-anticipated Salaar. After a long time, he managed to score a box office victory, and it’s great to see him enjoying big numbers at the Indian box office. Speaking about the Hindi dubbed version, it has put an impressive total on the board and has emerged as a clean Hit. And remember, it pulled off such a performance in a clash with Dunki.

Salaar marked the debut collaboration between Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel. As Neel was coming fresh from the historic success of KGF Chapter 2, expectations were sky-high. Amid a huge buzz, the magnum opus arrived in theatres on 22nd December 2023 and faced direct competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, which was released in theatres a day earlier.

Upon its release, Salaar opened to mixed reviews from critics but was appreciated by mass movie lovers. In the Hindi belt, it was well-supported in the mass centers, and that’s why the Hindi dubbed version managed to do good business at the Indian box office. On the opening day, it earned 15.50 crores, and with healthy growth over the weekend, it ended up earning 51.50 crores.

The Prabhas starrer just missed the 100 mark in the opening week as it earned 93 crores. Speaking about the lifetime collection, the Hindi version ended its run at 152 crores at the Indian box office and emerged as a Hit.

Check out the daily breakdown of Salaar (Hindi) at the Indian box office:

Day 1- 15.50 crores

Day 2- 16 crores

Day 3- 20 crores

First weekend- 51.50 crores

Day 4- 13.25 crores

Day 5- 10.25 crores

Day 6- 9.50 crores

Day 7- 8.50 crores

First week- 93 crores

Day 8- 6 crores

Day 9- 7.50 crores

Day 10- 9.50 crores

Day 11- 9 crores

Day 12- 4 crores

Day 13- 3.50 crores

Day 14- 3 crores

Second week- 42.50 crores

Day 15- 2.50 crores

Day 16- 3.75 crores

Day 17- 3.75 crores

Day 18- 1.50 crores

Day 19- 1.40 crores

Day 20- 1.30 crores

Day 21- 1.20 crores

Third week- 15.40 crores

Remaining days- 1.10 crores

Lifetime- 152 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

