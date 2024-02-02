Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, has become a topic of discussion for not-so-good reasons. There were really high expectations from the film, but the outcome at the Indian box office has been disheartening. On the brighter side, the collection in the overseas market is impressive, especially in North America. Keep reading to know more!

Hrithik Roshan displays his overseas pull

Over the years, Hrithik Roshan has built a solid fan following in international centers, and that has helped his several films pull off an impressive total at the worldwide box office. Even his last release, Vikram Vedha, earned over 40 crores gross in overseas despite being a debacle in the domestic market. Now, the actor is repeating the magic.

Fighter going strong at the North American box office

Fighter is going strong in the overseas market and has already come closer to the 70 crore mark. Out of it, the North American box office (the US and Canada) has contributed a major chunk, and as per the theatrical run of 7 days, the magnum opus has crossed the mark of $5 million. Yes, you read that right!

In the first 7 days, Fighter managed to hit the milestone of $5 million, and with this, it became the first film of Hrithik Roshan to do so. It’s really a commendable feat, and during this weekend, some more numbers will get added.

Fighter at the Indian box office

Meanwhile, Fighter ended its 7-day run on a decent note by amassing 143.85 crores net at the Indian box office. In isolation, this number looks good, but considering factors such as the budget and the unprecedented success of director Siddharth Anand’s last release (Pathaan), this total looks underwhelming.

Also, do not forget that the duo of Hrithik Roshan and Sid has a 100% success track record at the box office. They have delivered big successes in the form of Bang Bang and War. So, it’s sad to see that HR’s latest release is not performing up to the mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Shahid Kapoor Hasn’t Tasted Success For Last 4 Years, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya To Turn The Tables?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News