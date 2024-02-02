Mahesh Babu’s highly-anticipated Sankranti release, Guntur Kaaram, has failed to meet its expectations. After a big start, the film didn’t maintain momentum and slowed down miserably after the holiday period ended. As a result, it has even stayed below the lifetime collection of Mahesh Babu’s last release. Let’s find out where it stands at the worldwide box office!

Suffered a dent by HanuMan after a fantastic start

The film marked the third collaboration between Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram, so naturally, expectations were really high. On top of that, the superstar was making a comeback on the big screen after a gap of one and a half years. With all the buzz around, the biggie took a splendid start in India, and in the overseas market, paid premieres opened to superb response.

Guntur Kaaram was indulged in a clash with Teja Sajja’s HanuMan. After an initial blast, the Mahesh Babu starrer lost momentum, and the superhero flick took over and even snatched a chunk of screens away. In India, the Teja Sajja starrer displayed its complete domination, and in the overseas market, it emerged as a winner by a big margin.

Guntur Kaaram’s current status at the worldwide box office

Speaking about the current situation, Guntur Kaaram stands at 123 crores net at the Indian box office, which equals 145.14 crores gross. Internationally, the film has underperformed in a big way and amassed just 32 crores gross. Combining both, the collection stands at 177.14 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Stays below Sarkaru Vaari Paata

As of now, the overseas run is almost dead, and even in India, the numbers that are coming in are negligible. So, it’s clear that Guntur Kaaram will be ending its run well below the mark of 200 crores gross. Shockingly, the collection will stay below Mahesh Babu’s last film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. For the unversed, Sarkaru Vaari Paata did a global business of 189 crores gross and itself was an underperformer.

More about Guntur Kaaram

The film also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and others in key roles. Upon its release on 12th January, the biggie opened to mostly negative reviews from critics, with only Mahesh Babu’s performance being praised.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Shahid Kapoor Hasn’t Tasted Success For Last 4 Years, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya To Turn The Tables?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News