Teja Sajja’s movie HanuMan is currently performing exceptionally well at the Box Office. Even in its 3rd week run, the movie is making an average of 0.4 crore to 0.50 crore on weekdays. The net collections for the movie in India have reached an impressive amount of 179 crore by the end of 20 days. For a more in-depth report, keep reading.

HanuMan earned approximately 130.50 crore from its Telugu version, around 45 crore from its Hindi version, 1.60 crore from its Tamil version, 1.60 crore from its Kannada version, and 0.30 crore from its Malayalam version. Overall, the gross India total for HanuMan now stands at 210 crores.

HanuMan’s Worldwide Collections

Prasanth Varma‘s directorial has made around 55 crore at the Box Office overseas. HanuMan’s worldwide box office collections are now at a gross of 265 crore.

HanuMan is a super-hit film that was produced on a stringent budget of 17 crore, proving that content is king. It released alongside Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, but unfortunately, the latter couldn’t win the hearts of the audience. Despite starring Mahesh Babu as the lead, Guntur Kaaram only managed to collect 175 crore worldwide, which was extremely disappointing.

HanuMan’s Lifetime Collections

The movie is expected to slow down in the coming weeks and is likely to close its fourth week in India with collections of around 182-183 crore.

