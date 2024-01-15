It has been a box office clash of titans as Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram has been dealing with the hysteria Teja Sajja’s film HanuMan has created. A little tiff has also been there due to Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi‘s Merry Christmas in Tamil. All three films were released in theaters on January 12, and while they are the first releases of the year 2024, they have been received with open arms.

However, now the box office battle between Mahesh Babu and Teja Sajja’s film has turned ugly since distributors of the Trivikram Srinivas’ action drama have started playing dirty games to put down Teja Sajja’s superhero film at the box office.

According to many social media posts, distributors of Guntur Kaaram are leaving no stone unturned to let Mahesh Babu’s film take the lead and go way past HanuMan at the box office. Many posts on social media have pointed out how housefull shows of HanuMan are getting canceled and getting replaced by Guntur Kaaram.

A user on Twitter (now X) reported that their houseful show of the film was canceled without any prior warning. In fact, they even shared screenshots of how the manipulation of a number of shows is being done in many multiplexes in the South.

This might be clearly due to the fact that HanuMan is enjoying a great pace at the box office. In fact, in a few days, the film might overcome the total collection of Guntur Kaaram. Currently, while HanuMan will touch the almost 50 crore mark on Monday, Trivikram Srinivas’s film has touched the almost 75 crore mark.

HanuMan beats Guntur Kaaram on Sunday

On the third day, Sunday, January 14, Teja Sajja’s superhero film surpassed Mahesh Babu‘s film at the box office. While Guntur Kaaram collected almost 14 crore on day 3, Sunday, HanuMan collected almost 16 crore at the box office, which includes almost 6 crore from its Hindi dub as well.

Coming back to the canceled shows of HanuMan, here are some of the tweets that shared screenshots of the manipulation in both films’ shows.

Two Shows Lepesaru.

Hanuman 1PM PCX Houseful Show Cancel Chesi GunturKaaram Ki Icharu.

See Timestamps. How? @ursyathi @ursmohan_kumar pic.twitter.com/j45FSdW1wz — Johnnie Walker (@Johnnie5ir) January 14, 2024

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

