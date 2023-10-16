Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest stars in the South film industry. He has given several blockbusters Pokiri, Dookudu, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu, and many more. However, his last film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was released last year, did not perform as expected.

Helmed by Parasuram, the film was a regular commercial movie made on a topical issue. The film had expectations as it relied on the Telugu actor’s star power. However, the film tanked at the box office, much to his fan’s disappointment. Now, the actor opens up on his films’ box office failures.

During a conversation with Hello Magazine, Mahesh Babu shared his conversation with his father, Krishna, who emphasized the weight of responsibility that comes with being a prominent actor, especially when facing setbacks in one’s professional journey.

“When a film doesn’t do well, you’re left with a sinking feeling. There are a lot of expectations, and many people put a great deal of effort into making a movie. However, I take full responsibility because I’m the face of it all. I believe that if I hadn’t green-lighted the project, it wouldn’t have happened. It’s better that way, and it allows me to focus on my next film,” he said.

Recalling his father’s advice, Mahesh Babu said, “When you’re a big actor, you need to accept that pressure. I learned this and more, from my father. He taught me the importance of discipline and humility. He instilled in us a strong value system, teaching us that success comes with its ups and downs. When you rise, there will inevitably come a moment when you fall, and you will have to carry that burden and ride the waves. It all comes down to how you handle the challenge.”

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is set to star in Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. This dynamic duo has previously delivered hits like “Athadu” (2005) and “Khaleja” (2010), adding to the actor’s extensive list of blockbusters. Joining Mahesh in this upcoming action drama are Meenakshi Chaudhry, Sreeleela, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil. Fans can look forward to the film’s release in January next year.

