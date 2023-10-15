Mahesh Babu has fronted many commercially and critically successful films in his illustrious career spanning over two decades. The forty-eight-year-old star is known for his charismatic screen presence, boasting charming visuals and an enigmatic persona. After the massive success of his films Dookudu and Businessman, Mahesh Babu – who is lovingly addressed as the Prince of Tollywood, stormed ahead of many biggies to emerge as the highest-paid actor in South India after Rajnikanth.

Mahesh Babu is the son of the late Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, aka Krishna, who was a renowned actor, director, and producer down south. Despite coming from a prestigious film family, Mahesh Babu had a humble beginning in Tollywood, solely relying on his talent, with his success gradually establishing himself as the first choice of every director-producer duo.

The ‘Maharshi’ actor has always had a very selective approach towards the role he undertakes, rejecting many films that later went on to become commercial hits, citing creative differences, a phenomenon less common among superstars, be it Tollywood or Bollywood.

Mahesh Babu will next feature in Guntur Kaaram, and his remuneration has recently been the talk of the town. The superstar’s upcoming film, SSMB28, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, has locked a 2024 release, but his pay for the film has already set gossip mills abuzz as the actor has reportedly charged a staggering amount for the action drama. According to a Times of India report, the Spyder actor is charging a whopping sum of Rs 78 crore plus GST for Guntur Kaaram, which is a huge increase from his salary for his last flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The actor made his debut in films as the main lead with Raja Kumarudu in the year 1999 after beginning his cinematic pilgrimage as a child artist featuring in numerous minor roles. He proved his mettle with films like Yuvaraju, Vamsi, Murari, Takkari Donga and Bobby, each portraying him in a new light, bringing his versatility to the fore as he became one of the most sought-after faces of Tollywood.

For Mahesh Babu, his biggest commercial success came with Okkadu, which was later followed by Pokiri in 2006 and the 2012 film Businessman. It was reported that the actor took home a whopping amount of Rs.22 crores as remuneration for his 2016 film Brahmotsavam. The actor then charged for the 2020 film Sarileru Neekevvaru a whopping amount of Rs 40 crore, having established a footprint in the industry for over two decades. It was later reported that he increased his remuneration by 10 crores and charged Rs.50 crores for the Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

With Rs 78 crore plus GST for Guntur Kaaram as his fees, the actor has now become one of the highest-paid actors not only in Down South but across India. But wait, there’s more! If reports are to be believed, the actor Mahesh Babu’s remuneration for his upcoming film, SSMB29 directed by SS Rajamouli, reportedly stands at Rs 110 crore. His ‘Bollywood can’t afford me’ remark did have some weight after all.

For more updates from Down South, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Leo Cast Salary Revealed! Thalapathy Vijay Takes Home 1400% More Than Sanjay Dutt As He Bagged 8 Crores For The Film, Here’s How Much Rest Of The Cast Earned

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News