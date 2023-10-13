Trisha Krishnan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Leo. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo stars Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha. Even before the release of the film, the Lokesh directorial is doing phenomenal business and looks like it is all set to break all records. While we prepare to watch another action entertainer, we look at the female lead, Trisha’s salary hike over the years.

The Leo actress received her first role in the 1999 film Jodi, where she played a supporting character. Trisha began her journey as a lead actress with Mounam Pesiyadhe in 2002. However, she was only recognized after her Telugu debut film Varshamwith. Her performance alongside Prabhas was immensely appreciated by the audience. Since then her stints in cinema have always impressed fans. While Trisha charged Rs 5 crore for her latest film Leo, do you know that her first salary was Rs 500?

For her role in Jodi, Trisha Krishnan was reportedly paid Rs 500. The actress was just 16 years old when she landed the first opportunity to be on screen. If we compare it to her present paycheck, that is a clear 9900% increase in her fees!

Trisha’s major fee hike began after the massive success of Ponniyin Selvan: I. For the Aishwarya starrer, Trisha Krishnan charged Rs 2 crore.

However, after the massive success, Trisha hiked her fees to Rs 3 crore per film before making it Rs 5 crore for Leo. Reports are also rife that Trisha will be charging a massive Rs 10 crore for her next film. Now that’s what we call success!

Trisha is also the highest-paid South actress, according to a report by News18. The Yennai Arindhaal actress owns two luxurious homes, one in Chennai and one in Hyderabad. The diva also is the proud owner of many cars including a Mercedes-Benz S-Class worth Rs 80 lakh and a BMW Regal worth Rs 5 crores!

Meanwhile, Leo is all set to release on October 19 and fans cannot keep calm. A few days back Lokesh Kanagaraj informed fans that Leo is not a part of his LCU. According to a report by ETimes, the ‘Vikram’ director, via a YouTube video, revealed that he does not want to disappoint fans by connecting Leo to his cinematic universe. The talented director further added that he has only delivered two films under LCU and does not know when he can introduce a third to keep up with the cinema universe trend.

