Thalapathy Vijay is all geared up for the release of the biggest film in his career, Leo. It is scheduled to arrive in theatres on 19th October, and the countdown has already begun. Not just Vijay fans but even a neutral movie lover is excited to watch this biggie in theatres, as a result of which, there’s immense on-ground buzz. Now, there’s an exciting update coming in about the overseas box office, suggesting the record of Rajinikanth‘s Kabali is in danger. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film marks Sanjay Dutt’s debut in the Tamil film industry, which gives it an edge to attract eyeballs in the Hindi belt. Apart from that, Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha have reunited after 14 years, and that’s something special to watch out for. On top of all that, the director Lokesh is a brand in himself, who is enjoying ever-increasing popularity after the blockbuster success of Vikram and the official announcement of LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe).

Even with just an announcement, Leo started generating immense buzz as the duo of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj delivered success like Master in the past. As soon as the makers started revealing their promotional material and thanks to all the hype of LCU, the film gained solid momentum, which eventually translated to an unprecedented advance booking response. With a trailer release, the craze is hitting its peak.

Thalapathy Vijay already enjoys a solid following in the overseas market, and with everything falling perfectly in place for Leo, we’re witnessing some record-breaking numbers already flowing in. A couple of days back, the film surpassed $3+ million in collection only through advance booking, and with 6 more days to go, expect an earth-shattering start at the overseas box office.

As per Track Tollywood, Rajinikanth’s Kabali had smashed $6.5 million (which equals 54.09 crores today) on its opening day in overseas, thus becoming the biggest overseas opener for Kollywood. The record, which was established in 2016, is now expected to be broken by Leo. Yes, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is expected to dethrone Kabali after 7 years and make a new record!

