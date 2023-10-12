The deadly duo of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj is all geared up to set big screens on fire with Leo. The film is scheduled to release on 19th October, and the hype is at its peak. Especially in Tamil Nadu state, which is the home ground of Vijay, crazy box office predictions are coming in. As there are still seven days left for the release, let’s find out how the buzz is!

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay last worked together on Master, and despite the COVID scare, the film turned out to be a huge success. Now, as the duo is back, everyone is excited to see what they’re going to present. Vijay is coming fresh from the success of Varisu, while Lokesh is returning after delivering a blockbuster Vikram.

Trade experts and exhibitors are pinning high hopes on Leo, and it seems that the film is going to deliver a big time at the box office. The pre-release buzz is really high, and by the time this story is being written, the film has 48 million views for its official Tamil trailer on YouTube, along with 2.9 million likes. The Hindi trailer has enjoyed 14 million views along with 767K likes. Telugu and Kannada trailers have recorded 7.9 million and 992K views, respectively.

Talking about the most popular song from Leo, Naa Ready (lyrical video) enjoys a whopping 149 million views on YouTube along with 2.8 million likes. While the view count is undoubtedly huge, what’s striking is its like count, which is close to 3 million.

On Google Trends, if checked for the last 7 days, Leo is enjoying an all-time high buzz in Tamil Nadu with a score of 100 out of 100 in online searches. It is followed by the states of Kerala (52), Andhra Pradesh (26), Karnataka (23), and Telangana (17). Please note that this list doesn’t include union territories of India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

