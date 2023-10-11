Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is undoubtedly one of the biggest Indian films of 2023 and carries a huge potential to create some unheard records at the box office. While its performance in India will be huge for sure, the reports from the overseas market are also superb. All in all, it’s going to be the biggest ever start in the career of Vijay. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, who marks his Tamil debut with this upcoming action thriller. Arjun Sarja and Trisha will also be seen playing important roles. Scheduled to release on 19th October, the biggie is already shattering records, especially in international circuits, with pre-sales alone demolishing openings of several Indian biggies.

As per Cinetrak’s reporting, Leo is enjoying tremendous response in the advance booking and has already sold tickets worth $3 million internationally. Yes, you read that right! The data is for the entire opening weekend, and with eight days still remaining, the film will easily unleash many more milestones as the buzz will surely pick up during the last couple of days before the release date.

As of now, North America is leading overseas ticket sales all the way for Leo by already raking in $1.3 million through advance booking. UK has contributed $560K so far, while Europe has sold tickets worth $390K for the opening weekend. Gulf, Australia, and Malaysia have contributed $400K, $205K, and $170K, respectively.

In India, the advance booking for Leo is expected to open very soon.

Meanwhile, this Thalapathy Vijay starrer is being touted to be the first-ever 100 crore worldwide opener from the Tamil industry. Let’s see if it happens!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

