Thank You For Coming has now earned almost 6 crores in 5 days as the overall collections stand at 5.94 crores. On Tuesday, the film brought in another 72 lakhs, which is a 10% fall from Monday, which had seen 80 lakhs coming in.

The Bhumi Pednekar-led film had collected 1.06 crores on its first day, so compared to that, the drop has been minimal. Had it been in the range of 50% already, then the numbers would have come down to very low levels, and the film may just have turned out to be a one-week show.

However, with relative stability on a day-by-day basis, at least Thank You For Coming will get fair shows for itself in the second week. Moreover, there is no new notable release on coming Friday so the Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor production will play on till the release of Ganapath and Yaariyaan 2.

There is also cinema day this Friday when tickets will be available for just Rs. 99 at a number of theatres. As a result, one waits to see if the collections get back to the 1 crore range and then sees some sort of growth over the rest of the weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

