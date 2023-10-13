The clash between Dunki and Salaar is the hottest topic among movie lovers and trade experts. Both are really big films as they star two of the biggest superstars of India – Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas. Such names locking horns against each other assures a blast at the box office, but at the same time, there’s a dent in the business on both sides. Thankfully, it seems that this dent thing has been calculated by makers of both biggies. Keep reading to know more!

For those who aren’t aware, the Prabhas starrer was initially scheduled to arrive towards the end of September this year. However, due to some pending work, the makers announced the postponement. Then, there were rumors that the biggie was arriving during Diwali, giving a competition to Salman Khan‘s Tiger 3. While in reality, it turned out to be a clash between Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan during Christmas 2023.

Both Dunki and Salaar are officially announced to be arriving on 22nd December 2023, giving them the benefit of Christmas and New Year holidays. However, the latest rumor suggests that the Rajkumar Hirani directorial is being planned to be postponed to the next year, reports Track Tollywood. No official announcement has been made, but if it’s happening, it seems to be a very good decision.

Shah Rukh Khan is coming fresh from the epic success of Jawan, which has grossed over 1100 crores globally and is still running in theatres. Earlier this year, he delivered a 1000 crore blockbuster with Pathaan. So naturally, his upcoming Dunki is being waited with bated breath, and the film is already high on buzz. In this case, if postponement happens, it’ll be a blessing in disguise as it will avoid too much exposure for the actor, hence resulting in more buzz for the film.

Even for Salaar, the film will enjoy a solo release all across the world, and Prabhas will get a chance to bounce back strongly after duds like Radhe Shyam and Adipurush.

We hope this rumor is true, but till then, let’s keep our fingers crossed till any official announcement is made.

