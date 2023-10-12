The 90s was a golden era in the history of film-making. When you could get away with the silly mistakes. No one wanted to know why Anupam Kher did not pull the chain while Simran (Kajol) ran tirelessly to catch Raj (Shah Rukh Khan). No one asked why Anjali chose a man like Rahul over Aman in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and many such queries went unnoticed.

However, none knew that all these iconic movies would be dissected after a digital revolution when one could watch them over and over on their laptop screens in superior quality, spotting the tiniest of mistakes.

One such mistake has been spotted by a netizen who has spoiled DDLJ for many fans. A video clip was shared on an Instagram handle mc.x.x.x where the iconic bra scene between Raj and Simran happened. In the scene, the netizen pointed out how the bra Shah Rukh Khan gives back to Kajol was nowhere in the background and magically appeared after a cut!

The scene plays, and initially, while Kajol’s Simran struggles to close her suitcase on a train, Shah Rukh Khan keeps irritating her by doing antics that she ignores. However, all this while the floor seems spotless without a bra.

But later, when Raj sits, he magically hands the bra to Simran. Netizens dropped hilarious comments on the video, which will go viral soon. A user commented, “Usss time socha nahi tha ki OTT ayega toh log Pause karke dekhenge.” Another comment read, “Logic is clear… ye banda jeb me le ker ghumta hai!” A third comment trolled the scene, “Jeb se nikaali h… Ghr se laaya tha.” Another user applauded the OP and wrote, “bazzz ki nazar.”

Some more comments read, “Abe dikhta to wo nhi utha leti,” “Garud Puran mai is k liye alag saza likhi huyi hai.” A fan tried to make sense and wrote, “Bhai, this is not a magic show jo dekhe kaha se aya kaise aya. Ek scene shoot hua hai wo aise hi hota hai. Pehle hi bra padi hui dikha denge to next scene audience ko pehle hi pata chal jayega.”

You can watch the hilarious video here.

Do you know any more mistakes in the movie? Share with us in the comments section below.

