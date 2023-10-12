Akshay Kumar is one of the most hilarious actors when it comes to media interactions. The actor often shares his off set experiences with his fan and well wishers. While most of his stories are funny anecdotes once the Mohra actor shared a rather embarrassing story about how he was taken aback during one of his film’s promotions.

This story goes back to when the actor earned the ‘Khiladi Kumar’ tag for himself doing action films. Most of them were titled around the word Khiladi. One such film was Main Khiladi Tu Anari, which also starred Saif Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Raageshwari Loomba.

During a promotional premiere of the film, Akshay Kumar was taken aback when he was asked to say a few words about AIDS! Yes, you read that right! However, his co-star, Saif Ali Khan, could not control his giggles and laughs. When Akshay made a rather funny speech about AIDS, Saif could be seen laughing his heart out.

In a 2019 interview with India Today, Akshay said, “I didn’t know that the premiere was for charity for AIDS, and suddenly a guy comes on stage and says Ab Akshay ji aapko AIDS ke baarein mein kuch kahenge.’ And you know, Mr Ratan Jain (producer) forgot to tell us.”

The premiere of their film, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, was for a charity cause, and Akshay was not told about the AIDS Awareness cause. After the premiere, Akshay froze when he was asked to talk about the actual cause of the event. He hilariously narrated, “I can see Saif (Ali Khan) is laughing because he knows I am clueless about what to say on this topic.”

What happened next would crack anyone up! Also, Akshay Kumar’s embarrassing admission to his speech made this story fun, and we can’t decide which one was funnier – the story or the guilt. He confessed, “And guess what I said? I can never forget what I said. I had no idea what to say, and I just went, and I said Doston, Anari mat bano. Condom istemaal karo aur Khiladi bano!’ Meanwhile, Saif has fallen down laughing.”

Well, Akshay is one of the industry’s most opinionated actors, and you cannot trick him with topics today. But this happened once upon a time, and the story was too funny to be missed.

