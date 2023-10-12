Zeenat Aman and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together in many films, including Don and Laawaris. The duo has given many hits together and is definitely one of the most-loved onscreen couples from the days gone by. Recently, on Big B’s birthday, Zeenat shared an incident involving the actor and her from a movie shoot. The Sholay star turned 81 on October 11.

Zeenat took to Instagram and shared that once the ‘Don’ actor was late for a shoot, and the film’s director thought it was her fault that the shoot got delayed. The actress revealed how Amitabh Bachchan helped her calm down and deal with the situation.

Zeenat Aman wrote, “I missed wishing Mr. Bachchan on his birthday yesterday, so let me make up for it by telling a story about him that I mentioned previously. The story of the only time that I remember Mr. Bachchan being late to set. For reasons that will become clear – I’m not going to mention the name of the film we were shooting for, nor the year, nor the names of the director and producer involved.”

She further added, “We had a morning shift that day, and I hitched a ride to set with the film’s producer. As always, I had my script in hand and rehearsed my lines as we drove to the studio. Upon my arrival, I went directly to my makeup room and informed the crew to send me a message once Mr. Bachchan was ready for the shot. Our “roll time” came and went, but there was no sign of Mr. Bachchan. 30 minutes passed. Then 45. An entire hour went by before there was a knock on the door. An AD informed me that Mr. Bachchan had arrived. And that he’d run straight from his car to the set!”

The Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress then recalled being screamed at by the director, “I immediately leaped up and made my way downstairs. I had just about stepped foot on set when, from across the room, the director let loose a torrent of abuse! He was absolutely catatonic and under the impression that it was I who had held up production. The cast and crew stood in stunned silence as this director ranted and raved at me. I couldn’t get a word in edgeways, and tears of indignation rushed to my eyes. I glared at the director, did an about-turn, marched straight back to my makeup room, and told my team to pack up.”

Zeenat Aman then revealed how Amitabh Bachchan calmed her down, “Even as they zipped up my makeup kit, the lovely producer arrived at my door, followed closely by Mr. Bachchan. “Babs, I know it’s my fault. The man is a fool, and he’s drunk. Let it go, and let’s get to work,” he said. I accepted Mr. Bachchan’s apology of course but I was still stinging from the unwarranted dressing down I had received. I was in no mood to shoot after that humiliation. When I finally softened and agreed to come back on set, the director threw himself at my feet and begged my forgiveness. It was all rather melodramatic, and though I completed the film, I never worked with that director again.”

Check out Zeenat Aman’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

The Don actress recently joined Instagram and often shares pictures and anecdotes from the days gone by.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Adah Sharma Shares ‘Expert’ Advice On How To Lose Weight: “Aap Ek Mahine Mein 20 Kgs Ghata Sakte Ho…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News