Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha are two names who share a history that is a myth and a myth that people always think to be true. Truth is stranger than fiction, and the ‘fictional’ story of the Silsila actors being ‘real close’ turned almost true when the diva admitted to her love for the superstar in a chat show years ago. Though she never mentioned his name, the world knew what she was talking about.

The two actors, who reportedly shared a past, never crossed each other’s paths once rumors of them being together despite Big B having a wife and two kids spread. The two maintained a dignified distance, and the rumors subsided only to rise with Yash Chopra’s Silsila. In this film, they played lovers bound to marry other people, secretly still in love with each other.

After Silsila, many reported showdowns happened, some in reality, some in gossip columns, but Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha parted ways forever. Only to be spotted together years later. Thirty-four years after Silsila, which also starred Jaya Bachchan, in 2015, rumors of the Muqaddar Ka Sikandar pair coming together for Welcome Back spread like fire.

Amid these rumors, the Coolie actor and the Umrao Jaan of Bollywood were spotted together sharing a flight. None would have noticed it, though, until a crew on board clicked a selfie with Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, seated behind Big B, tried to dodge the picture captured, doing the trick!

The picture went viral and raised a lot of eyebrows. However, later, a source close to the Bachchan family had to clarify the viral photo to Deccan Chronicle, which quoted, “Amitji was not aware of the other passengers on board. There were many Bollywood personalities traveling to Chennai for a celebration of 100 years of cinema. It is a sheer coincidence that they ended up on the same flight. If someone is trying to suggest a rendezvous here, it is ridiculous. Because if that were the case, they would ensure they weren’t on the same flight.”

The picture in question was once shared on a Reddit community, BollyBlindsNGossips. Check it out here.

Coming back to their rumors of getting cast together, Anees Bazmee wanted them together for Welcome Back, but for obvious reasons, things did not materialize.

Amitabh Bachchan on the work front will be seen in The Intern remake, Shahid Kapoor – Kriti Sanon’s untitled film, Project K and The Intern remake. Rekha was last seen promoting Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

