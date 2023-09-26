When rumours and speculations surfaced all over the internet, fans were quite happy and excited to know that Shahid Kapoor was going to collaborate with the director Anees Bazmee, who is known for his films like No Entry, Welcome, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and many more. But, soon enough, reports about Shahid Kapoor walking out of the project due to creative differences started to circulate.

Now, amidst their alleged fallout, Anees has hinted that he is going with the same script and same project but with a different actor, and Shahid is no longer a part of the team. It’s quite a disappointing report, but that’s the truth. Scroll ahead to know what he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Confirming that Shahid Kapoor is not a part of the film, Anees Bazmee revealed in an interview with News18 Showsha, “I’m not doing the film with Shahid Kapoor.” Staying tight-lipped about the reason for their fallout, the director mentioned that he is going with the same script but is on a search for a different actor.

Anees Bazmee further explained, “I will restart working on the same script after I wrap up the shoot of my next film because it’s a great script according to me. I will do it with some other hero.”

Currently, the director is busy prepping for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after the second venture of the franchise as it got raving reviews and appreciation starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Talking about the same, he said, “Right now, I don’t want to worry about the film I was supposed to do (with Shahid). My concentration is on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I will start shooting for the film early next year.”

For the unversed, last year, Bazmee had confirmed that he would be back with No Entry Again along with the same star cast as No Entry, including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan, and we cannot wait to see how that unfolds.

Well, who do you think will replace Shahid Kapoor in Anees Bazmee’s next? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Jawan Box Office Day 19: Shah Rukh Khan-Led Is The Sole Horse In The Race!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News