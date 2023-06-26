Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his next film SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The actor is considered one of the youngest and most successful stars at the Box Office. At the age of 33 and a career of 13 films, the actor had a winning streak. His films have been sleeper hits from the start of his career. He surprised everyone with his frustrated monologue from Pyaar Ka Punchnama and shot to fame overnight.

However, Kartik became the apple of everyone’s eye after the success of his film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. But do you know his remunerations for the two Luv Ranjan films? He is one of the highest-paid, young actor of today’s generation, but he started with a meager amount. The actor in many of his interviews has confessed that he was paid only 1.25 lakhs for his debut film.

In an interview with Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat, the actor accepted that he was paid 1.25 lakhs for his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The film was a sleeper hit, and Kartik came to everyone’s notice. He further grabbed the limelight with the sequel of the film. Both films were released in 2011 and 2015. But his remuneration for his next film has seen a growth of around 199900%. Difficulty counting the zeros? We will break that down for you one film at a time. Scroll down for details.

However, Kartik Aaryan entered the crore club with his superhit film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, where he played Sonu Sharma. He was paid 1 crore for the Luv Ranjan film which changed his stars overnight. After the film entered 100 crore club, his next film Luka Chuppi also entered the 100 crore club making him a bankable star.

After two back-to-back 100 crore hits, it was reported by Bollywood Hungama that Kartik raised his fee to 7 crore, which was his reported remuneration for the 2019 – 20 films Pati, Patni Aur Woh, and Love Aaj Kal. After the success of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik was roped in for the Netflix thriller Dhamaka.

According to Aap Ki Adalat, the actor charged 20 crores for the film, and he never denied it. The film was shot in 10 days, which means that Kartik Aaryan charged 2 crores per day for Dhamaka. He was later projected as Akshay Kumar’s replacement in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and he did not let any hopes die as the film hit brilliant numbers at the Box Office.

It was reported that Kartik charged 15 crores for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He was later gifted a swanky car from Bhushan Kumar after the film hit high numbers. Bhushan even lauded Kartik for not hiking his fee to outrageous numbers for his next films, as most of the stars do after delivering a successful film. Financial Express reported that Kartik charged 20 crores for Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzaada while he co-produced the film.

Coming to his next biggie, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, the actor is reportedly charging 25 crores for the Sajid Nadiadwala film. His salary from 1.5 lakh in his debut film to his next biggie has seen a growth of 2,00,000 percent! That is 2 lakh percent if you got confused counting the zeros! That is how you define success. No wonder the actor was in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list in the year 2019 at rank 67.

Wishing him more success and money with his next film co-starring Kiara Advani. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

