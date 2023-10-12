Actress Adah Sharma has shared a hilarious clip where she shared advice on how to lose weight.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a video feeding her breakfast to monkeys in the forest.

Adah Sharma captioned it: “If you want to lose weight you should give someone else your food. Disclaimer: Aap ek mahine mein 20 kgs ghata sakte ho (provided aapka sense of humor 100 kgs ka ho).”

“I think having a sense of humor is a good idea nowadays when so many seem to be taking themselves so seriously. I like to share things on social media that would bring a smile on people’s faces,” Adah Sharma added.

View this post on Instagram

The Kerala Story actress added: “Since having a flat stomach and being skinny is so essential I thought I’d share some tips for people who don’t want to workout.”

Adah Sharma will be next seen in an international project playing a female superhero. Adah will also be seen as the lead in season 2 of a very popular web series.

