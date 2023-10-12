Akshay Kumar fans are delighted with the star’s latest film, Mission Raniganj. However, the film’s footfall has not been as high as expected. While we enjoy his latest films, including OMG 2, which was recently released on Netflix, the superstar spoke about his life before he became a superstar. The actor revealed that he used to live in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk with 24 family members and used to skip meals to save up money to watch films.

The Mohra actor started from scratch when he came to Mumbai. Prior to that, he had his share of struggles in Delhi. Recalling his struggling days, the actor revealed in a recent interview that his family members all resided together in a small house where he spent a large part of his childhood.

Akshay Kumar, in a conversation with ANI, revealed, “We were 24 people living in the same house in Chandni Chowk. We all would sleep in the same room. In the morning, when we woke up for exercise, everyone would jump over each other to get out.” Akshay then shared that even after he moved to Mumbai with his family, they lived in a small house in Sion Koliwada where they paid Rs 100 as rent.”

The Mission Raniganj actor further added, “I swear to God, there wasn’t a single day where we did not smile or laugh. Now that we have money, sometimes we feel a bit sad, but at that time, there was nothing to be sad about. We would have dal chawal, jeera aloo, aloo gobhi, bhindi, we would eat all of this, and we were happy.”

Akshay even revealed that his family would skip meals to save up enough for watching films.

The OMG 2 actor recalled another incident from his childhood and revealed that he could not pass the seventh standard. Learning this, his father came to hit him and asked, “Tu banna kya chahta hai? (What do you want to be?)”. Akshay recalled that he did not want to be a hero back then but replied, “Hero banna chahta hun (I want to be a hero).”

Khiladi Kumar was true to his words indeed!

