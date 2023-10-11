Akshay Kumar is currently garnering accolades for his performance in Mission Raniganj. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film is based on the life of a real-life hero, Jaswant Gill, who saved the lives of coal mines trapped in a flooded mine. After garnering all the praise for choosing such a topic, the film seems to be struggling at the ticket windows. Amid the positive reviews, Akshay has recently opened up about the poor performance of the film.

After facing a tough time with films like Raksha Bandhan, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, and Ram Setu, among others, the actor enjoyed success with his last film, OMG 2. Akki was seen opposite Pankaj Tripathi in the Amit Rai directorial.

In a recent conversation with Times Now Navbharat, Akshay Kumar finally broke his silence on Mission Raniganj’s poor box office performance and called it one of the best films of his career, adding that he owns it up. Speaking about the same, Akshay said, “It is not a commercial film. It has not earned as much as it should have earned. But, I have come here knowing that the film has not done well, to own the film–and I have done some 150 films by now–and say that this is one of my best films.”

Later when he was asked that celebrities usually don’t own up the film, Akshay said that he’s the opposite, he said, “Main ulta hu. Film has not worked, but I want to own up and say it is my best film.”

Despite having a dry run at the box office with several of his previous films that turned out to be duds, Khiladi Kumar already has his plate full of different projects.

In terms of upcoming films, Akshay Kumar has Welcome’s third installment ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, Bade Miyan Chote Miya with Tiger Shroff, Hera Pheri 3, Sky Force, Singham Again, Shankara and Soorarai Pottru remake in the pipeline.

