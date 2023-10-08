Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff, who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Ganapath: A Hero is Born’, has shared that among the current generation of Indian cricketers, Hardik Pandya is the one who steals his heart because of his stellar performance in the game.

The Indian squad is locking the horns with Australia on the field today as the stakes in the ICC Cricket World Cup get higher.

Talking about his favourites, Tiger Shroff said: “There are many favourites at the moment, but my all-time favourite is the Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar. Apart from that, if we’re talking about the current team, then Hardik Pandya steals my heart.”

Describing what he loves about Hardik, Tiger Shroff said: “He is an unexpected player and an all-rounder. He bats, he bowls, and is physically gifted. I am also a big fan of K L Rahul and am extremely proud of him for making an amazing comeback from his recent injuries; it’s very inspiring.”

The ICC Cricket World Cup, which started on October 5, is being hosted by India, it is scheduled to conclude on November 19, 2023. Ten national teams are participating including Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

