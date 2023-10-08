Rhea Chakraborty has been making headlines recently after she spoke about the ordeal she faced after her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. SSR passed away in June 2020. Rhea in her interview revealed that it was her family who provided her support during the hard time. After her video went viral, Samantha Ruth Prabhu hailed her and called her a ‘hero’.

In the video that has gone viral, Rhea can be heard talking about her father and what he said after Rhea faced media trials and was sent to jail. The actress said, “I think my entire strength, resilience came from my family. My father being in the army, I think we had that army upbringing. I remember when everything was at its peak he told me, ‘In the army when we are getting shot at, we don’t lie down and go. We stand up and take a bullet on our shoulder. We take it, so take it. And even then if you have to go you will go. But at least you stood up and you gave yourself a last fighting chance’. So I would give it entirely to my family.”

Rhea also lauded friend Shibani Dandekar for being by her side when no one was. She added, “If it wasn’t for my mom, dad, my brother and even Nidhi my friend is here. Some of my other friends Shibani Dandekar, Anisha, few of my girlfriends stood by me. We were a handful of people and we were facing mobs the size of billions. But I think that’s all you need, three or four people who trust you and love you. They are pillars of sanity. And you’re good, you’re golden.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was mighty impressed by Rhea’s speech. Sharing the video, Samantha wrote, “Hero @rhea_chakraborty (red heart emojis).”

Rhea’s statement on SSR did not however go down well with Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti who took to Instagram and took a subtle dig at Rhea. She shared some pictures of her brother and wrote, “Blaming the person who has passed on… who can’t defend himself anymore. I wonder what answer will you give to your conscience! My Bhai had a pure heart and he is beating in hearts of millions. We don’t feel the need to come out and say anything because people can feel the truth. Bhai was, Bhai is and will always be our pride! The kind of love he has stirred in every heart.. Will never die!! We will relentlessly fight for his justice. #justice4Sushant #sushantsinghrajput.”

Rhea had said in the same interview that she knew about Sushant Singh Rajput‘s mental health condition. She said, “I could never know the truth of what took him to do what he did because I don’t live in his mind, contrary to popular belief. But I do know the truth about him being mentally ill, I do know the truth about what he was going through.”

