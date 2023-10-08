Vivek Agnihotri’s latest release, The Vaccine War, has not been performing well at the Box Office and is nowhere close compared to his last release, The Kashmir Files. The film has been tagged as a disaster at the Box Office by various portals, and now the director reacted to one such tweet.

The said tweet called Agnihotri’s film a disaster. The film is based on India’s struggle to make a vaccine to fight the coronavirus. The film stars Nana Patekar and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles.

An X handle (formerly Twitter), cinehub, tweeted, “The Vaccine War India lifetime is wrapping under 6cr net. Vivek Agnihotri tried everything right from targetting Bollywood to SRK to media but the Public has given their verdicts. It is OUTRIGHT THE BIGGEST EVER DISASTER.”

Reacting to this tweet the Hate Story director replied, “Bol bol ke mar bhi jaoge to bhi paise nahin milenge. Har Sawal-O-Jawab yahin hoga. Har hisaab-o-kitaab yahin hoga.”

Netizens were quick to react to Vivek’s reaction. A user commented, “Sir, don’t think you can pay. Your film flopped, and you didn’t make any profit.” Another comment read, “Chal tu bms wale ss daalte reh 2-2 shows wale wrna tujhe paisa nahi milenga.”

A third user wrote, “Urduwood ye wood wo wood….Srk doesn’t do namaste karta reh jaega Vivek. Ab hate story pe lag jaa.” A brutal dig wrote, “Chup kar de hagnihotri.”

A comment trolled, “Last movie me logo ki Sympathy se jo Paise kamaye usme se aadhe to tune Dubai me Aiyaashi kar ke uda diye aur baaki ka iss Disaster film me lagaye to tere paas abhi dene ke liye kuch nahi hoga.” Another user pointed out, “Tum bhik maang maang ke mar bhi jaoge, phir bhi tumhare propaganda movie koi nehi dekhega.”

Check out his tweet and reactions.

Bol bol ke mar bhi jaoge to bhi paise nahin milenge.

हर सवाल-ओ-जवाब यहीं होगा।

हर हिसाब-ओ-किताब यहीं होगा। — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 7, 2023

For the unversed, The Vaccine War is a medical drama directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Pallavi Joshi. It traces the journey of Indian scientists and medics working hard to make co-vaxin while the Nation struggled with pandemic. The film clashed with Fukrey 3 at the box office.

