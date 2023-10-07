There have been men in Bollywood who have defined fashion like no other. And, Shahid Kapoor is undoubtedly one of them. He is one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood who always takes advantage of every opportunity to make heads turn with his public appearances, giving us some real fashion goals. He is always quirky and experimental when it comes to fashion.

Be it his dapper suits, colourful prints or ethnic outfits, the Jab We Met always puts his best foot forward in fashion that always makes us swoon. The actor’s ability to experiment with different styles while staying true to his own signature style has made him a trendsetter among the masses.

Over the years, Shahid Kapoor has done a commendable job in Hindi cinema and has become a prominent name in the showbiz for his versatile performances. The ‘Haider‘ actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media and has more than 42 million followers on Instagram. We love his aesthetically pleasing feed on the photo-sharing platform and Shahid also loves giving a sneak-peek of his daily updates.

And, guess what! Shahid has shared a bunch of photos of his new look on his Instagram handle that showed him donning a sleeveless black velvet vest with matching trousers. Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram and shared the pics with a caption that read, “Kaala SHA kaala”.

The actor looked dapper as he sported dark sunglasses as he posed carrying a black jacket in some of the photos that he shared. Shahid Kapoor’s complete look with the stylish short haircut made us reminisce over his Kabir Singh portrayal. Scroll below to take a look at his photos:

Shahid Kapoor’s new photos are breaking the internet and guess what, even his wife Mira Rajput also couldn’t stop herself from commenting on the picture. Mira Rajput commented on Shahid’s post, “Can you not look this hot…”, while his brother, actor Ishaan Khatter dropped a fire emoji in the comments section of his post.

