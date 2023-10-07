Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s beauty has stood the test of time. Aging like fine wine, Aishwarya is also known for her strong style and fashion game, which is all about making a sophisticated statement while being the epitome of grace that she is. The ever-gorgeous actress never fails to bewitch our body and soul, and we love, love, love to see her going places. Recently, we stumbled upon a throwback picture of Aishwarya, presumably from the 90s, where she looks like a breath of fresh air, and we believe, it deserves your attention, too.

The former Miss World recently attended the Paris Fashion Week 2023, walking the ramp for L’oreal Paris, and owned the stage in a shimmering golden bodycon gown covered in sequins and beaded embroidery. She further teamed her fit with a sheer cape and accessorized the look with diamond rings. Throughout her catwalk, Aish grabbed many eyeballs, once again proving her global superstar status at the biggest fashion gala.

Coming back to her throwback pic, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in her 20s was a stunner, if not an icon. Her Y2K aesthetic remains unmatchable to date, and her throwback pics prove the current Bollywood divas are not even close to matching the divine feminine energy that she radiated in her prime years. Many moons ago, Aishwarya dolled herself up in a black bodycon midi with a halter strap plunging neckline featuring cutout detailing, and safe to say, this look will now live in our head rent-free.

The Ponniyin Selvan star’s blue-eyed gaze was further enhanced with kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-laden lashes, and thick eyeliner. She opted for bold nude lips and contoured cheeks, serving a masterclass in how to look like a pop icon. Check out below:

in love with aishwarya rai’s vintage look from 1900s pic.twitter.com/VMT49TN3Wu — ‘ (@nainokidor) July 24, 2021

Aishwarya – who was crowned with the coveted Miss World title in 1994, has represented India at many global events, from Cannes to the Met Gala, leaving everyone impressed with her fashion-forward outings. Her soaring popularity that began in the 90s is still going strong, and we do not see the hype around dying down anytime soon. What are your thoughts? Let us know.

