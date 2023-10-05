Name a more iconic duo than Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan, and we will wait! The Pakistani actors – who have previously featured together in the cult classic drama Humsafar & iconic film The Legend of Maula Jatt – are known for their on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie. Mahira and Fawad have also posed together for many magazines, exuding poise and grace and putting a visual delight on display every time.

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan recently tied the knot with her longtime beau Salim in an intimate wedding attended by her family and close pals. The actress looked drop-dead-gorgeous in an embellished ivory ensemble embracing the ongoing minimal aesthetic for her big day. Mahira – who was previously married and got divorced, was walked down the aisle by her son, and it was an emotional sight to behold. She was a happy bride who looked resplendent in every frame, making us believe love can happen twice and forever can begin at any moment.

The current happening has us remembering the good ol’ time when Pakistani artists were not banned in India, and Mahira posed for an Indian magazine with her Humsafar co-star Fawad Khan and both made us regret partition like never before.

In 2018, Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan posed for Pakistani designer Sadaf Fawad Khan’s label SFK bridals for India Today’s bridal magazine Brides Today, and the photo shoot took place in Dubai at the Babalshams Hotel. Ditching the quintessential red aesthetics for the bridal shoot, the actor duo rocked a different avatar – edgy, wild, and bold – and they could perhaps be the first ones to embrace the gold and ivory trend, which Bollywood cannot seem to get over now.

While Mahira Khan looked graceful in a heavily embroidered golden salwar suit, Fawad was dreamy in an ivory kurta with golden thread detailing. The Humsafar pair posed for several photos, and each one of the lot screamed chemistry through and through. Take a look at the photo shoot below:

FAWAD KHAN AND MAHIRA KHAN TAKING OUR BREATHS AWAY SINCE HUMSAFAR. 💘 pic.twitter.com/bTRnTCZvgL — Ayesha ‏ރ (@Potterhead_Aish) May 31, 2018

Both Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan have worked in India; while Fawad featured in Kapoor & Sons, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, it was a dream come true moment for Mahira Khan when she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.

Coming back to their photoshoot, aren’t they both simply stunning? What do you think?

