Pakistani actor Fawad Khan started gaining prominence among Indian cinephiles after his performance in Khoobsurat (2014) and Kapoor and Sons (2016). While he no longer appears in Bollywood films due to political reasons, he is one of the most loved stars in the industry.

Fawad has a unique sense of humour; some of his jokes can make you crack up loudly. He once called Karan Johar’s house a Playboy mansion. Scroll down to know more.

As reported by Bollywood Life, Fawad Khan was talking about parties thrown by Karan Johar when he said, “I wouldn’t know if they are the wildest Bollywood parties, but you could definitely describe Karan Johar’s house as Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion in Mumbai!”

Ahem…ahem! We’d like to hear Karan Johar’s answer to the sensational information involving KJo’s estate. We wonder, though, if he would take issue with this comparison.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, directed by Karan Johar, was Fawad Khan’s final Bollywood movie. Khan is now doubtful whether any Indian filmmakers would collaborate with him because doing so would cause issues for them.

The actor has previously been questioned about returning to Bollywood, but he decided not to answer because he dislikes “confrontation” and wants to avoid “controversy”. However, he did say that he believes Indians will be hesitant to work with him because “fingers will be pointed at them.”

Fawad Khan has made some fantastic pals in the Indian film industry. He expects to work with them “for an international platform, a Pakistani platform, or for an Indian platform.” The actor was last seen in Disney Plus Hotstar’s Ms Marvel. He was also seen a Pakistani film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, also starring Mahira Khan.

