Last week, we saw one of the most adorable and IT couples in Tinseltown get married, yes, we are talking about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. And, soon after that, Pakistani actor Mahira Khan also tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim in a beautiful intimate ceremony in Murree, Pakistan. The wedding was truly a beautiful one with a dreamy outdoor setting that reminded us of Shah Rukh Khan‘s dialogue from Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, “Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai aur pyaar ek baar hi hota hai.”

Though many might not admit it upfront, every girl has a dream wedding outfit in her mind and Mahira Khan is also not an exception, hopefully. Though we have seen the ‘Raees’ actress in shaadi ka joda in their reel lives, it could have never matched up to her real wedding lookbook. So without any further delay, let’s get into decoding Mahira’s wedding day look.

Mahira Khan’s manager, Anushay Talha Khan, shared an emotional clip on her Instagram stories from the wedding that was later shared by several paparazzi pages. The video showed the couple happy being dressed up perfectly for their D-day.

The ‘Verna’ actress donned a white lehenga choli set with a dupatta and a gorgeous long veil covering her head. While the lehenga skirt featured intricate embroidered patterns and high-rise sequin embellished waist, the embellished blouse had a wide square neckline with plunging back. Mahira Khan styled the lehenga with two dupattas featuring scalloped embroidery and sequin work; one on her head with the pleats on the shoulder and the other acting as a veil.

Have a look:

Mahira Khan accessorized her bridal look with a beautiful diamond choker necklace set. For make-up, she opted for a minimal one, including kohled eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes, subtle eye shadow, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, highlighter and glossy nude lip shade. Mahira’s center-parted hair with a bun gave the finishing touch to her perfect bridal look.

What are your thoughts about Mahira Khan’s bridal look? Wait, we truly think that with the festive season kicking in and with your long-lost cousin finally getting hitched, this look can surely be an inspiring one for all the brides as well as the bridesmaids. Isn’t it?

