Samantha Ruth Prabhu needs no introduction. The actress is undoubtedly one of the most adored and loved leading actresses who has proved her mettle as a fine artist by delivering some power-packed performances. Be it acting or fashion, the Shaakuntalam actress never misses a chance to prove her impact on the audience. And, today is not an exception.

Samantha, who checked into New York for the 41st India Day Parade, has been quite active on social media as she was sharing her photos from the event. On Tuesday, the ‘Kushi’ actress shared new pictures and we cannot take our eyes off her. For Day 2 of the event, Samantha was dressed up in a black and gold saree, designed by Arpita Mehta, worth INR 1,38,000.

Decked up as a true blue desi girl, the Citadel actress accessorized her look with earrings and a bangle from the collection of Bespoke Vintage Jewels along with tinted sunglasses and high heels. The actress wore a heavily-embellished sleeveless blouse from Arpita Mehta label with a plunging neckline. The blouse also featured hand-embroidered gold threadwork on a black base. Taking to her Instagram account, Samantha added a black heart emoji along with two hashtags: #independencedayparade and #newyork to her post.

Have a look:

Two celebrity stylists Selvi Thangaraj and Pallavi Singh styled Samantha in the ensemble for the second day of the 41st India Day Parade. The black hand-embroidered net saree featured diamond-shaped gem embellishments on the border and sequin work, while the multi-thread floral embroidery in gold, pink, green and orange hues gave a soothing touch to the designer ensemble. In order to give a dream-like look to the ensemble, Samantha chose to drape the six yards elegantly with the pleated pallu that did justice to the intricate work.

In terms of make-up, Samantha chose kohl-lined eyes with mascara and shimmery eye shadow along with plum coloured lip shade. For the finishing touch, Samantha opted for a side parted hair with well-defined curls giving us the perfect goals for a bridesmaid attire.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for her upcoming release Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love and is also supposed to feature in the India chapter of Russo Brother’s Citadel, which is being helmed by Raj and DK.

