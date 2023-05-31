Priyanka Chopra recently ventured into the digital world with her new web series Citadel. The actress shared the screen space with Richard Madden, leaving everyone stunned with her spy role. While the Russo Brothers are set to expand the Citadel world, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan are set to join it. While their roles are not revealed yet, Sam is expected to play PeeCee’s mom in the series.

Citadel would mark Samantha’s second digital outing. The actress, who made her debut in Telugu cinema, played one of the leads in The Family Man Season 2, created by Raj and DK. For the unversed, the director duo is also making the Indian counterpart of the spy series.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan made appearances at the premiere of Citadel in different cities. While the two were recently busy with the show’s shoot, their character details are still under wraps. However, a recent episode from the foundation of the series has hinted that the Ye Maaya Chesave star will play Priyanka Chopra’s Nadia’s mother. Spoilers Alert!

In the fifth episode of the series, Nadia gets a call from her father, Rahi Gambhir. As the scene moves forward, it becomes clear that Rahi is none other than Varun Dhawan. Now, as per a report by Siasat.com, Samantha is speculated to play the role of Nadia’s mother. As we revisit Samantha Ruth Prahu’s previous comments about the series, she hinted that the Indian counterpart might be a spin-off or a sequel. Moreover, it might be set in the late 80s and 90s.

When a fan asked the actress if the Indian version is a remake of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden starrer, Samantha said, “it is not a REMAKE!!”

Well, we can now wait for more reports or an official announcement.

