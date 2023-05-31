Kapil Sharma Touches Aamir Khan's Feet, Superstar Complaints "Aapne Mujhe Show Pe Nahi Bulaya, Yeh Galat Baat Hai"

Yesterday marked a special occasion as Gippy Grewal launched the trailer of his upcoming Punjabi film, Carry On Jatta 3, at a special event. The launch was also graced by Aamir Khan and Kapil Sharma. The comedian touched the feet of the superstar and the banter that followed by is unmissable! Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Aamir has been away from the big screens ever since Laal Singh Chaddha turned out to be a disappointment at the box office. He’s taken a route similar to Shah Rukh Khan after the Zero debacle and is reconsidering his script choices. During the Carry On Jatta 3 trailer launch, the superstar confessed being obsessed with The Kapil Sharma Show.

As Kapil graced the stage, he could be seen touching the feet of Aamir Khan, who later hugged him. The actor than shared he’s the biggest fan of the comedian as he began, ““I called Kapil just 2-3 weeks back. Main aaj kal kaam kam kar raha hoon. Family ke saath zyada hoon. Every night, I like seeing comedy before going to sleep. For the past many months, I see Kapil’s show. I have become his huge fan. You must have noticed that my smile was the widest when he came on stage!”

Aamir Khan continued, “Meri itni shaamon ko inhone rangeen banaya hai. Hence, I called and thanked him for entertaining people. Logon ka dil behlana bahut bada kaam hai(making someone happy is a big thing to do). I am happy to see you here. I am one of your biggest fans, Kapil.”

Before Kapil Sharma could respond, Aamir added, “Aapne mujhe show pe nahin bulaya. Yeh galat baat hai! Isse pehle ki yeh puche, main hi bol deta hoon. Kapil se ek kadam aage hoon main! (You didn’t invite me to your show. Before you could I ask, I only asked you, I am one step forward from Kapil Sharma).”

Kapil visibly overwhelmed, responded, “Hamara saubhagya hoga jab aap show pe aaoge (It will be our pleasure to have you on our show). I have requested Aamir bhai whenever we have met. He has always said, ‘Main kahin ja raha hoon. Wapis aake baat karte hai (I am going somewhere, will talk after coming back)’. Cut to, yeh seedha teen saal baad milte hai! (Cut to meeting him after 3 years)”

