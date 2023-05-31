Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer Citadel did not do much to impress the audience and will probably not be returning for a second season. Despite the negative reviews, no one can deny that the actors were brilliant in the series and gave some power-packed performances. Honestly, it doesn’t come as a surprise because ever since she appeared in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don franchise, she has wanted to do intense action sequences.

It seems that Priyanka’s age-old dream of doing something similar to what SRK did in Don has finally come true. For more details, scroll on.

As per Times of India, Priyanka Chopra once said during an interaction, “I actually want to play Don, not Roma.” This was during the time when the actress played the love interest of Farhan Akhtar, directed Don 1 and 2. She was an undercover agent who wanted revenge on Shah Rukh Khan’s character for killing her brother. She performed several action sequences in the film along with SRK but still felt that she liked the leading antagonist in the film better.

In Citadel, Priyanka Chopra, again, played the role of an agent whose memory was wiped off completely. She not only had to regain her memory but also save the world and defeat the bad guys. All of this, obviously, required high-octane action scenes where she had to kick several a**es. And boy-oh-boy, what a fab job she did?!

As per TOI, a little birdie said, “When ‘Citadel’ came her way, Priyanka felt a huge sense of kinship to the role. This is what she wanted to play ever since she did ‘Don’. ‘Citadel’ is like a gender-flipped ‘Don.’ ‘Citadel‘ is like a gender-flipped ‘Don’, all the intrigue, global action and double agenting.”

Obviously, the Desi Girl’s fans might think that life has finally come full circle for the actress as SRK starrer Don was a few of the last movies she did while shifting to Hollywood. And now, Priyanka has finally done what she always wanted to.

Let us know what you think of this narrative, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

