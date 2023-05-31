The only time ‘aam aadmi’ get the opportunity to see their favourite celebrities is either at the airport or some huge promotional event. While we have previously seen actors like Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor graciously oblige for pictures, netizens are currently furious over Kareena Kapoor Khan over denying a woman selfie. Scroll below for all the details!

As much as Bebo is loved by the masses, she’s also faced brutal trolls on numerous occasions. No one can forget the ‘Taimur’ and ‘Jeh’ controversies when Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan were accused of naming their kids after Mughal emperors. She also was at the receiving end of hate over her comments on the Laal Singh Chaddha‘s ban.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the latest video, Kareena Kapoor Khan could be seen at the airport departure. She donned a comfy white tracksuit and paired it with white shoes, sunglasses and carried a beige tote bag. The actress was walking towards her car when a female fan followed her and requests a picture multiple times.

The security person restricts the fan after a point and sadly, she has to make a stop. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seemingly unfazed by the fan’s request and kept walking. The video has received brutal trolls, with many calling her arrogant and unworthy of being a celebrity.

A user wrote, “Look the way she’s walking…no smile nothing…so much pride & ego visible in her face…kis baat k itni ghamand hai bhai??”

Another commented, “The Ruddest Celebrity. Thoooo I mean poo”

“Hey this is so bad she acts really rude she just wants to take a selfie with her but i never understand that why these Bollywood stars have so much attitude that’s why I never like them they just act to being kind hearted in movies otherwise see this reality,” another wrote.

A troll reacted, “Why people gave so much importance to these faltu people ? Take selfie with ur parents as well as friends”

Another wrote to Kareena Kapoor Khan, “Without fan you are nothing kareena”

Here’s the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

What is your thought on the latest controversy around Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Adipurush: People Media Factory Spent Over 200 Crores To Acquire Telugu Theatrical Rights Of Prabhas’ Magnum Opus?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News