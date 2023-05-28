Link-ups and breakups are common in Bollywood. A lot of celebrities meet on sets, fall in love but not all end up marrying each other. However, a lot of link-ups rumours have stayed with us for a long time because fans really wanted it to be true and one of them was of Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. There was a time when the rumour of their alleged linkup was at its peak but the duo never spoke about it. However, once Hrithik opened up about it, and slammed the media houses for cooking up baseless stories and called them sick. Scroll below to read the details!

Hrithik and Bebo worked together in several films and their chemistry was loved by all. Now, the actors have moved on in their lives and are happy with their respective partners, however, there was a time when the news of their alleged affair spread like wildlife. Today, we bring to you a throwback when Hrithik’s baseless media reports for publishing malicious stories about the duo.

According to a report in TellyChakkar, Hrithik Roshan once slammed the media for publishing malicious stories about him and Kareena Kapoor Khan and called the reports absurd in which a lot of stuff was written about the duo. He said, “The absurdity didn’t stop there. Kareena was supposed to be forcing me to love her, while I was telling her to get lost. Arrey! It’s so sick. I’m sure because the whole story was fabricated they didn’t mention our names. It’s so easy to concoct malicious stories without mentioning names.”

The actor had praised Kareena Kapoor Khan and even called her a pure-hearted girl during the interview and revealed how he felt bad about her by adding, “I don’t feel bad for myself. I only feel bad for her. Because she’s such a sweet girl. She’s been completely misunderstood and misrepresented in the media.”

Well, now both of them are in a happy space. While Kareena Kapoor Khan is married to Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan is currently dating Saba Azad and the duo never leaves a chance to dish out couple goals when they step out.

