Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor were once madly in love with each other, and they were adored for their crackling chemistry. The duo dated each other for a long time before parting ways in the year 2007. However, there was a time when Bebo confessed that she chased Shahid to be in a relationship with her. Scroll below to read the details!

Kareena, who is now happily married to Saif Ali Khan, once manifested to live her life with her then-beau Shahid Kapoor. But then, destiny had different plans for them. Both the actors have now moved on in their lives, but their fans still believe that might be in the next life, they would end up together. Today, we bring to you a throwback video where Kareena, for the first time, spilled beans on her relationship with Shahid Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor once appeared on Karan Johar’s popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, and the duo was asked about their relationship. On being asked about the proposal and how they reached out to each other. Bebo was quick to admit that it was her who made the first move and not Shahid. She said, “He didn’t even bother; I was the one who chased him for two months. Yeah, I was the one who was taking initiatives and sending messages, and then, of course, we met, and it all started.” Shahid can be seen blushing throughout the video, and they looked perfect together.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodShaadis.com (@bollywoodshaadis)

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s breakup was like a shock to their fans, but as they say, bygones are bygones. Both of them are now happy in their respective lives. The duo was last seen in Jab We Met together, and since then, they haven’t worked together. Their fans want them to work together again; however, Kareena had once said if they want to see them together, they have to buy DVDs of the film.

