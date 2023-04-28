Finally, the day has arrived after 10 years for Jiah Khan’s family! In June 2013, the actress died by suicide leaving the entire nation in shock. On June 3, the Nisahbd actress was found dead at her apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. However later, a six-page letter was recovered from the late actress’ house on which Sooraj Pancholi was booked for ‘abetment to suicide’. The letter was later released to the media. Now after a wait of 10 years, the verdict was announced by the Mumbai court

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Jiah’s mother, Rabiya Khan, called it a murder, the autopsy report ruled out any foul play and stated that the cause of death was hanging. Rabiya later approached CBI to take over the case from Mumbai police, who again in 2016, ruled out any possibility of murder. In 2014, Aditya Pancholi had filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Rabiya.

In the latest turn of events, Sooraj Pancholi has been acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case. The verdict was announced this afternoon. The actor gets big relief as he walked free due to lack of evidence.

Ahead of the verdict, Jiah Khan’s mother Rabiya told ETimes, “l really don’t know what the outcome will be of the truth we stand by. When my son looks at me I can feel his pain. I am not able to look into his eyes. We don’t say much to one another. I can feel what he is going through. And I feel helpless. I can’t say anything to him. I know my son is innocent. Dus saal lag gaye hain. Lekin mujhe oopar wale pe pura bharosa hai. I feel this has been a phase, a traumatic phase. Lekin ooparwale ke ghar me der hai andher nahin. I am fully confident that my son will get justice, because he is innocent.”

After making her Bollywood debut opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Nishabd, she was later seen in Aamir Khan and Asin-led Ghajini was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2008.

Must Read: When Salman Khan Got Extremely Furious & Roared “Mujhe Toh Ban Hi Kar Dena Chahiye” Slamming A Photographer Adding “Beta Tera Kabhi Request…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News