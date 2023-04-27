Akshay Kumar is a daredevil actor who loves taking risks and doing his jaw-droppingly daring stunts himself. Having learnt martial arts, Thai boxing and Taekwondo, there is hardly any stunt the actor needs a body double to do. But during the filming of his 2015 film Singh Is Bliing, this proved dangerous as a firey stunt went wrong.

As per reports, while filming for the Tung Tung Baje from the Prabhu Deva film, the actor had to leap through a ring of fire, but the leap was not done correctly. Read on to know about it and even see clips of the stunt that injured him.

In a 2015 video shared on YouTube by IANS TV, the agency reported that Akshay Kumar loves doing his stunts himself but injured himself on the sets of Singh Is Bliing. Sharing several images of the incident in the video, the agency reported that it happened when Akki was required to jump a ring of fire for Tung Tung Baje. The clip sees dressed in short black pants that end at his knees, a black ganji and a greyish-blue shirt. His look was completed with a red turban and grey runners.

The video report further states that during one of the takes or practices, Akshay Kumar’s leg caught fire and he was seriously injured. Immediate medical and emergency action taken by those on set ensured the actor didn’t sustain serious and long-lasting injuries or worse. Per reports, Akki was adamant about performing the stunt despite the injury. Check out the clip here:

Check out this clip of Akshay performing the stunt here:

Survived a freak accident on the sets of @SIBTheFilm while shooting for the song #TungTungBaje –> http://t.co/IIHk5QXEqK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 25, 2015

While the 2015 incident was an accident on the sets of Singh Is Bliing, in 2019, Akshay Kumar purposely lit himself on fire. This happened at the launch of what was supposed to be his digital debut, ‘The End’ for Amazon Prime Original. For the live stunt at the launch, Akki was dressed in a black suit that was ablaze on his back, hands and legs.

Literally, all fired up for my association with @PrimeVideoIN’s THE END (working title). Trust me, this is only the beginning 😉@JSalke @vikramix @Abundantia_Ent pic.twitter.com/BL2PS4iJPQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 5, 2019

