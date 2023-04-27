Salman Khan is one of Bollywood’s top actors who has been entertaining the world for over three decades now. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor is known to all as a very down-to-earth actor who helps many aside from running a charity. But despite being a calm and much-loved star, Bhaijaan has often lost his cool while in front of the camera.

Today, we bring you one such incident where he got extremely pissed at a photographer and asked him to ban him. Scroll below to know about the entire incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We recently came across a 3-year-old video of Movie Talkies featuring a mashup of the different times Salman Khan got angry with the media and the legitimate reasons behind them. Today, we are talking about the first clip of this collage – a promotional event held for a previous season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. The altercation occurred as Salman, Arjun Bijlani, and others posed for the photographers.

While dressed casually in a blue and white checked shirt for the Colors’ event, the video sees Salman Khan targeting one paparazzi saying, “Kya bhai? Yeh humesha tera hota hai. baki kissi ka nahi hota. Humesha tera hota hai.” When the pap responds with a ‘I’ll be questioned if I don’t get proper pictures,’ the ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ actor replied, “Tum log kitne log ho… Aaram se logo toh milega na photo.”

When the pap stated that he was requesting the others to give him a spot to clip the picture, Bhaijaan cut in, saying, “Request? Tera kabhi bhi request nahi aata beta. Tera kabhi nahi aata request. Tera humesha se yeh hai, Kissi ka bahi hota, tera hi hota hai.” Telling the other paps to watch what that paparazzo is doing, Khan told the photographer in question, “Sunn, main tereko ek simple idea deta hu. Tereko bahut pareshani hoti hai na? Toh mere ko toh ban hi kar dena chahiye”

While the PR did their best to settle the paps, Salman Kahn said somebody “has to take care of this dude.” Watch the video here:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news, updates and throwback stories about your favourite stars.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Promises KKR’s Star Player Rinku Singh A Thing He Has Earned Crores From & A Dhamakedar Dance On His Wedding!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News