Akshay Kumar is one of the most successful and bankable actors in Bollywood. He’s also known for his sheer dedication and hard work in the industry and works non-stop at this age. Over the years, the actor has played many iconic roles onscreen and has been a part of many controversies in his career, including this one time when he passed a derogatory remark on comedian Mallika Dua which later got slammed by her late father, who called the actor ‘cretin’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Akshay is massively popular among his fans and has over 64 million followers on Instagram. In 2017, the Khiladi actor appeared on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge to promote one of his films and, amid the same, made an awful joke about Mallika. The show format requires mentors and judges to ring a giant bell on an elevated platform. The actor jokingly told the comedian, “Mallika ji aap bell bajao, main aapko bajata hoon.”

His derogatory remarks didn’t go well with Mallika Dua, her late father, Vinod Dua, and fans. The channel, however, deleted the sequence in the clip before the show was aired, but the leaked video on Twitter caught the eyes of fans where the actor’s remarks can be heard. Sharing the same on her account, Mallika wrote, “Hey! Quick question. Does anyone find 5:26 funny? Charming? Entertaining? Family entertainment. GEC.”

In a follow-up tweet, Mallika Dua wrote, “So, I want humor to be limitless. I also don’t want to be uncomfortable at my workplace. The lines are blurred. (sic)”

Later, comedian’s father and legendary journalist Vinod Dua also reacted to this controversy and told IANS, “I am going to screw this cretin Akshay Kumar for telling his co-worker Mallika Dua that “aap bell bajao main aap ko bajata hun” at 5:26. This is his sense of humor and language. I don’t expect an apology from Star Plus as they have not aired this episode. But I expect an apology from this fellow.”

What are your thoughts on Akshay Kumar getting lashed out by Vinod Dua back in the day after he made derogatory remarks about his daughter Mallika Dua on the reality show? Tell us in the space below.

