Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia was one of the well-known actresses in the film industry. She was earlier married to Bollywood’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna. Dimple tied the knot with the superstar in 1973 when she debuted in Bobby opposite Rishi Kapoor.

After getting married to the late actor, Dimple didn’t star in another film for over a decade, during which her marriage failed, and she became a mother to two daughters. She was only 16 when she married him, who was twice her age.

Dimple Kapadia made a comeback in 1985 with the film Saagar. During this time, the actress revealed her troubled personal life and how she realised that marrying Rajesh Khanna was a mistake when she set foot in his house.

Talking to India Today, the National Award-winning actress said, “I came to know him precisely seven days before the marriage. We were going together to Ahmedabad for some kind of a show on a chartered flight. He sat next to me all along but did not utter a word. Just as the flight was about to land, he turned towards me, looked hard into my eyes, and said he wanted me to marry him. The life and happiness in our house came to an end the day Rajesh and I got married.”

Despite being offered Rs 5 lakh per project after Bobby, the superstar allegedly forbade her from acting. “I was too young to realise the importance of Bobby for my career, but from the day I entered Rajesh’s house, Ashirwad, I somehow knew that the marriage wouldn’t work,” she said.

Dimple Kapadia asserted that she was more concerned about their relationship turning out to be a “farce” than “the procession of women” who entered Rajesh’s life after their marriage. “The marriage was certainly not based on any equality,” she said, recalling that their fights escalated as his career dwindled. She left him in 1982 and moved back in with her parents. Rajesh Khanna died in 2012, and Dimple was present at his funeral.

