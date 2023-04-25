Deepika Padukone is one name that makes Indians proud by representing fashion brands globally. She has some of the biggest brand names in her kitty, including Chopard, Louis Vuitton and Cartier, to name a few. Earlier today, DP made a stunning entry at the Mumbai airport donning a cool Adidas look in blue and yellow and is apparently getting trolled on social media after her fashion choice didn’t sit well with the netizens. Scroll below to take a look at it.

Deepika is the queen of airport fashion and never misses an opportunity to make a statement with her appearances there. Her fashion sense is quite comfortable, and we’ve seen her fans and influencers recreating her style every now and then.

Now talking about her latest appearance, Deepika Padukone paired a loose yellow-coloured t-shirt from Adidas with a blue collar and matching loose track pants. Her outfit had signature Adidas stripes and looked very summery and eye-pleasing.

She accessorised the look with oversized sunglasses and a luxury bag. Deepika Padukone kept her tresses open with a middle parting and flashed her radiant smile to the paps at the airport.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to her fashion choice on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “e to mera school uniform tha Saturday ka”

Another user commented, “on se school ki uniform hai🤔”

A third commented, “ce airport fashion lol😂😂😂😂😂look like a school uniform. That’s why she married with ranveer both have awful dressing😂😂😂😂😂”

A fourth commented, “Ayilaaaaaa school Dress 😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Deepika Padukone for her latest appearance in the city? Tell us in the space below.

