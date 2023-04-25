Bollywood films are no longer dependent on the star pull. There was a time when every Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan film would be a hit at the box office because of their massive fan base. But it is no longer the case as we’ve even seen stars like Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan face major disappointments with their recent releases. Hansal Mehta is now demanding movies no longer be judged based on their collections. Scroll below for details!

It all began after a user tagged Hansal and mentioned the difference between collections provided by trade analysts vs movie producers. They hinted at the possibility of numbers being inflated by the official team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hansal Mehta shared a detailed reaction to the tweet as he began, “Bottom Line : A films box-office is nobody’s business. It impacts ONLY those involved in the film in various ways that are purely transactional and essentially private. STOP JUDGING FILMS BY B-O NUMBERS. Terrible films sometimes make a lot of money and good films make less money. Focus on your experience of the film as an audience and not on the film’s collections. Focus on whether the film was worth the price of your ticket not on whether the price of the film star should go up or down.”

To this, a user opposed, “Film banta hai paise kamane ke liye.” Hansal Mehta clapped back at the troll saying, “Kya aap film paisa kamaane ke liye dekhte ho??? To phir aapka film ke business se kya lena dena?”

Bottom Line :

A films box-office is nobody’s business. It impacts ONLY those involved in the film in various ways that are purely transactional and essentially private. STOP JUDGING FILMS BY B-O NUMBERS. Terrible films sometimes make a lot of money and good films make less… https://t.co/f4quG4xxcR — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 25, 2023

Kya aap film paisa kamaane ke liye dekhte ho??? To phir aapka film ke business se kya lena dena? https://t.co/i0wvPRuhoD — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 25, 2023

Another user mentioned that films are based on the business of profit and loss. The filmmaker reacted, “You judge a film by its B-O? Do you invest in films? If not, then the business of films is not your business. Simple economics will ensure corrections without your knowledgable interventions. Without your knowledgable intervention hopefully better films will get made and good films will find their audiences.”

You judge a film by its B-O? Do you invest in films? If not, then the business of films is not your business. Simple economics will ensure corrections without your knowledgable interventions. Without your knowledgable intervention hopefully better films will get made and good… https://t.co/he68JlGotq — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 25, 2023

What are your thoughts on the tweets shared by Hansal Mehta?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Pose For A Cute Picture With Bengaluru Restaurant Staff After Their Lunch Date!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News